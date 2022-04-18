iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Government of Quebec hyperlink fixed after directing people to website selling Viagra

FILE- This Dec. 4, 2017, file photo shows a tablet of Pfizer's Viagra, left, and the company's generic version, sildenafil citrate, at Pfizer Inc., headquarters in New York. Pfizer Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

After the province's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link to a pornographic video last week, another Government of Quebec website redirected members of the public to another questionable website for the second time in four days.

On Monday, Noovo Info reported the Ministry of Transportation website for the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel redirected visitors to a website selling various pharmaceuticals, including Viagra and Cialis pills, which are used to treat erectile dysfunction. 

The situation was fixed by 10:30 a.m.

This comes after the Ministry of Health apologized for publishing a tweet last Thursday that directed people to a video on a pornographic website. The ministry said the video was shared "due to a situation beyond our control" and that it was looking into what caused it to be shared. 

The Ministry of Transportation did not respond to calls for comment from Noovo about the latest mishap Monday morning. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error