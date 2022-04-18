Government of Quebec hyperlink fixed after directing people to website selling Viagra

After the province's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link to a pornographic video last week, another Government of Quebec website redirected members of the public to another questionable website for the second time in four days.

On Monday, Noovo Info reported the Ministry of Transportation website for the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel redirected visitors to a website selling various pharmaceuticals, including Viagra and Cialis pills, which are used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The situation was fixed by 10:30 a.m.

This comes after the Ministry of Health apologized for publishing a tweet last Thursday that directed people to a video on a pornographic website. The ministry said the video was shared "due to a situation beyond our control" and that it was looking into what caused it to be shared.

The Ministry of Transportation did not respond to calls for comment from Noovo about the latest mishap Monday morning.