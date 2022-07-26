Government opens passport pick-up services in Montreal's West Island to reduce delays

Montrealers can now collect their passports at the Pointe-Claire Service Canada centre in the West Island following weeks of extreme delays at offices across Quebec.

Employment and Social Development Minister Karina Gould announced Monday that five more Service Canada offices will start offering passport pick-up services.

"As we work to reduce the backlog and bring service standards back to normal, we will take every measure we can to make the experience better for Canadians and make our services more accessible," she said.

Standard pick-up is now available inside the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre, while urgent and express services will be offered in other Montreal-area offices for those needing a passport in less than 10 business days.

Additional pick-up locations in Canada have also been announced in the Greater Toronto Area (Whitby and Brampton), Ont., Calgary, Alta. and Richmond, B.C.

"Opening these new pick-up locations will also help reduce line-ups at other offices in bigger cities," the minister added.

In June, as many as 150 people lined up for hours at Montreal's Guy-Favreau Complex every day to collect their passports, with some camping overnight to avoid missing their flights.

Since April, Service Canada has issued more than 600,000 new passports, potentially a result of easing COVID-19 measures and a renewed demand for air travel.

This is a developing story; more details will follow.