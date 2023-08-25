Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada

Noushin Ziafati

CTVNews.ca Writer-Producer

Have an issue? Grab a tissue — before they’re pulled off of shelves in Canada.

Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing “unique complexities.”

In a written statement issued Thursday, the company confirmed to CTVNews.ca that Kleenex consumer facial tissues would no longer be sold in Canada as of August 2023.

Other products, however, such as Kleenex professional facial products, which are specifically targeted for the business market, Kleenex consumer hand towel products, along with other Kimberly-Clark brands including Cottonelle, Viva, U by Kotex, Poise, Depend , Huggies, Pull-Ups and Goodnites will remain in the Canadian market.

“The decision was incredibly difficult for us to make, and we appreciate consumers allowing us into their homes over the decades, and to our retail partners for their support,” Todd Fisher, Kimberly-Clark Canadian vice president and general manager, said in the statement.

“We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we have been faced with some unique complexities on the Kleenex business.”

The company said its decision to pull out of the consumer facial tissue business in Canada would “allow us to shift our resources to better focus on other brands in Canada and meet the needs of our consumers with continued innovation and value.”

Other products to be pulled from the Canadian market recently include Nestle’s Delissio frozen pizza, Bugles, the beloved cone-shaped corn snack, and the wide array of Little Debbie sweet treats.