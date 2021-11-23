Grade 5 friends collect hundreds of books to give to children in the hospital

Two Montreal students have decided to share their love of reading with children who are in the hospital.

Alexia Asaro and Simona Pedone are in Grade 5, and the two girls spend weeks collecting hundreds of new books from their classmates that they will deliver to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

"We came up with this idea when we started reading books that we like and we would lend them to each other, see what it was about and talk about them," said Asaro.

The friends asked their classmates at Children's World Academy to donate some of their favourites to sick children to give them a holiday boost.

"Because they’re going through a lot right now with COVID and stuff and Christmas is right around the corner," said Pedone.

