iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Grammys: Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores best orchestral performance

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts the Metropolitan Orchestra during a commemorative ceremony for businessman Paul Desmarais Tuesday, December 3, 2013 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin was among multiple Canadian Grammy winners on Sunday, bringing home the award for best orchestral performance.

The Philadelphia Orchestra director was awarded as conductor of “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” an album containing the works of 20th century African-American composer Florence Price.

Alongside his win for best orchestral performance, Nezet-Seguin was also nominated for best opera recording and best classical solo vocal album.

Although Nezet-Seguin did not accept his award in person, he took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“MY FIRST GRAMMY!!!!” he wrote, extending a congratulations to fellow nominees.

The Quebec-native is currently in his 10th season as music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and has also served as director of New York’s Metropolitan Opera. 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Yannick Nézet-Séguin (@nezetseguin)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error