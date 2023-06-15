iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Grand Prix rolls into Montreal along with thunderstorms


image.jpg

Formula 1 fans should get ready to break out their rain ponchos this weekend. The unsettled weather pattern that has been bringing scattered showers to southwestern Quebec this week will continue into the Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

The city is expecting to see thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. Steadier rain is in the forecast for Saturday and scattered showers are expected to linger for race-day Sunday.

Cooler air is also expected to move in for the weekend with daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday in the upper teens.

Meantime, a shift in the winds will bring smoke from wildfires further south.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued smog warnings into parts of the Laurentians, including Mont-Tremblant and a smog warning is back in effect through the Ottawa Valley.

The air quality in Montreal is expected to deteriorate.

The air quality index for Thursday and Friday will be moderate but the air is expected to improve Friday night.

Drier weather should kick in by the middle of next week.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*