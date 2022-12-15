iHeartRadio
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting


image.jpg

A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. 

Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021. 

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the apartment on Mullins and Charlevoix Streets after gunshots were reported around 2:40 a.m.

There, they discovered the two victims. The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 22-year-old was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the incident is now being investigated as a double homicide. The victims were not known to police.

"We'll wait until we have all the witnesses meeting with the investigators, and also all the camera footage that we might have also to get any proof of these events," said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

A security perimeter was established along Mullins Street and traffic was closed between Charlevoix and Hibernia Streets.

The killings marked the 37th and 38th homicide of the year in Montreal.

Last year, there were 36 killings on the Island of Montreal.

The last time there were more than 38 killings in one year on the island was in 2007, when there were 42 homicides.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro

