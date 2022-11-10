iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Grandparents scam: Two Que. men charged with defrauding Ont. man, 94


image.jpg

Two young Quebec men were arrested by Hamilton, Ont. police in connection with a 'grandparents scam' that defrauded a 94-year-old man.

Emmanuel Dimotakis, 19, and Daniel Gallucci, 21, were both charged with fraud over $5,000. Dimotakis was also charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Both men are from Laval, a municipality in the Montreal area. Police are also looking for a third female suspect.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the 94-year-old victim from Hamilton began receiving phone calls from a man impersonating an RCMP officer, according to a police press release.

The suspect allegedly informed the victim that his grandson was in police custody for drug possession, demanding a $120,000 bond to release him.

The other suspect, posing as the grandson, also spoke on the phone to plead with the victim.

"Worried about his grandson, the victim agreed to pay a portion of the demanded bond money, as it was all he had at the time," the release states.

The victim sent some money to the scammers, but the losses were minimized after his bank flagged the abnormal activity.

Later that same day, a woman posing as a court courier reportedly travelled to the victim's residence to collect the money and told him a court-imposed "gag order" prohibited him from talking about what happened.

The victim received further phone calls on Nov. 2 demanding the remainder of the bond money.

"The suspects directed the victim to place the money in an envelope at an undisclosed location. At this point, the victim became suspicious and notified the Hamilton Police Service," the release continues.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact detective Angela Abrams at 905-546-4603 or Sergeant Oliver Mann 905-546-3841.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*