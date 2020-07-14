iHeartRadio
Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' has died

Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a statement from Discovery sent to CNN said.

No cause of death was available.

Former "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage said on Twitter, "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

CNN has reached out to Imahara's agent for comment.

