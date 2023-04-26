Greater Montreal Area public transit passes to increase July 1

Transit passes in the Greater Montreal Area will go up in July.

The Montreal-area public transport authority (ARTM) said Wednesday that single-unit, single-zone bus passes will increase on July 1 by 25 cents to $3.75. AB-zone passes (between Montreal - Zone A and Longueuil and Laval -Zone B) will stay the same price: $4.50.

REM users need to purchase a two-zone pass.

Ten-packs of single-zone passes will go up to $32.50. For two-zones, it will go up to $42.50.

Monthy passes in single zones will go from $94 to $97. For two zones, it will go from $150 to $155.

Three (ABC) and four (ABCD) fares will also increase by 25 cents to $6.50 and $9, respectfully.

There are reduced rates for children, students and those over 65 years old. Montreal residents 65 and older will be able to ride the bus and metro for free starting July 1. Paratransit, commuter trains and the REM are also included in this initiative.

The ARTM is also introducing 24-hour and three-day passes for all modes of transport.

The new passes and prices are meant to coincide with the upcoming launch of the REM light-rail line between Brossard on the South Shore and Central Station.

To take the REM, users can use an "all-mode" pass and a special bus pass linked to the REM's introduction (on RTL and exo buses).

"From a responsible management perspective, fare decisions are based on the principles of protecting and improving access to the various public transport services for the population," said ARTM director general Benoit Gendron in a news release. "With the continuation of the fare redesign, users will be able to benefit from greater flexibility to meet their new travel needs with 24-hour and thee-day passes available everywhere."

Fares in the metropolitan Montreal area will begin a three per cent weighted annual indexation starting July 1.

