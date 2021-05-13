iHeartRadio
Greyhound Canada to cut all routes, end operations

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Greyhound Canada is permanently cutting all bus routes across the country, shutting down the intercity bus carrier's operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.

The motor coach company said its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently at midnight Thursday.

Its American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens.

More coming.

