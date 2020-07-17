'Grief has to go somewhere': Psychotherapist offers ideas for grieving during a pandemic

Have you lost someone during this pandemic, COVID-related or not?

You're not alone. People in this position have an especially tough and unusual dilemma, as they've been unable to grieve their loved ones in the traditional ways, says psychotherapist Corrie Sirota.

"It's been incredibly challenging because one of the most normal and natural things people need when they're grieving is connection, and that's been taken away by the pandemic," she says.

There are no celebrations of life, no normal funerals, and for some people not even hugs.

Still, "grief has to go somewhere," Sirota says.

People are finding creative ways to connect with each other and to mourn their loved ones, she says.

She spoke to CTV News about how families can grieve without the usual traditions, to try to think about the process in a different way, and to understand their natural needs after a death.

