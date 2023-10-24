Grocers called back to Parliament to testify about plans to stabilize prices

OTTAWA -- A House of Commons committee is asking the heads of Canada's major grocery chains to explain their plans to stabilize food prices.

The committee passed an NDP motion on Thursday to invite the grocery executives, and summon them if necessary, to testify about the measures their companies are taking to address food inflation.

This comes after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the companies have presented plans to the government to tackle rising prices, which he says include discounts, price freezes and price-matching campaigns.

However, most grocers have not confirmed details of these plans and Champagne recently said he wished they would be more forthcoming with the public on their commitments.

The parliamentary committee is asking the grocers to submit their plans by Nov. 2.

It is also inviting Champagne and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to appear before committee to answer questions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2023.