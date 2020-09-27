Ground beef recall

A Provigo brand ground beef is being removed from the shelves due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall involves the following products:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Provigo Medium ground beef club pack Variable Starts with 0 213026 All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020 Provigo Lean ground beef fresh club pack Variable Starts with 0 217334 All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020

The items are being recalled as a precautionary measure. No illnesses linked to the possible contamination have been reported to date.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchase.