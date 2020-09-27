iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ground beef recall

download

A Provigo brand ground beef is being removed from the shelves due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall involves the following products:

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Provigo

Medium ground beef club pack

Variable

Starts with 0 213026

All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020

Provigo

Lean ground beef fresh club pack

Variable

Starts with 0 217334

All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020

 

The items are being recalled as a precautionary measure. No illnesses linked to the possible contamination have been reported to date. 

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchase.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error