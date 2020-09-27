Ground beef recall
A Provigo brand ground beef is being removed from the shelves due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall involves the following products:
|
The items are being recalled as a precautionary measure. No illnesses linked to the possible contamination have been reported to date.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchase.