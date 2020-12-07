iHeartRadio
Ground meat from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Super C recalled after shards of metal found

image.jpg

Customers of a Super C in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu are being warned not to eat various kinds of ground meat bought there today because they may contain pieces of metal.

The Super C in question is located at 393 du Séminaire Boul. N. 

The meat includes lean ground pork and beef, lean ground pork, and ground beef, pork and veal. It was all sold refrigerated, and the warning only extends to meat sold Dec. 7.

People who bought these products are asked to throw them out or bring them back to the store. No injuries have been associated with the meat, according to Quebec's food safety agency.

