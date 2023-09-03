Group picks up 4 tonnes of trash from Quebec's shores over the summer

A Quebec organization collected over four tonnes of waste from the province's riverbanks this summer.

Organisation Bleue predicts that number will hit five tonnes by the end of September, and it's asking the public to take advantage of the back-to-school period to adopt more environmentally-friendly lifestyles.

Through 20 or so clean-up events in the Montreal, North Shore and Lower St. Lawrence regions, volunteers crisscrossed the riverbanks to collect as much waste as possible.

The organization mobilizes members of the communities where the events are held, as well as local environmental groups.

"It's really a turning point for a lot of people," said Anne-Marie Asselin, marine biologist and founder of Organisation Bleue.

She said waste collection allows people to see the extent of pollution on Quebec's shores and motivates them to adopt a greener lifestyle.

"Everyone comes and empties their bags onto a large tarp, which we place on the ground. Then we start sorting everything we find," said Asselin.

Volunteers often collect plastic utensils, straws, wrappers, chip bags and bottles, among other waste.

"Even I'm always surprised at the end of each event, thinking, 'We've filled the tarp again,'" said Asselin. "That's often when people really become aware that we're surrounded by waste and that we don't realize it all the time."

Organisation Bleue will carry out four more clean-up activities between now and the end of September. Asselin estimates it will bring the total weight of garbage collected to five tonnes.

To mark World Cleanup Day, the group is organizing a waste collection excursion on Sept. 16 in Pointe-Claire, Sept. 17 in Lévis, Sept. 18 on Île d'Orléans and Sept. 22 in the Magdalen Islands.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL: A GOOD TIME TO MAKE CHANGES

Organisation Bleue notes that many items put in school lunch boxes end up in the environment, such as "Ziploc"-style plastic bags and candy bar wrappers. School and office equipment such as pens and mechanical pencils also often wash up on Quebec shores.

The group is encouraging the public to do their back-to-school shopping in a more eco-responsible way.

"It's a good time of year to take action," said Asselin, urging parents to buy supplies that are more durable or made from recycled materials and to avoid plastic packaging in lunch boxes.

"But also, schools can offer drop-off points for collecting school materials. There are companies in Ontario [...] where you can send specific materials that aren't necessarily processed in recycling plants in Quebec," Asselin added.

She believes that school service centers could also offer recommendation guides to schools to implement waste-reduction initiatives.

"I think this is a very concrete moment to move forward," Asselin said. "Everyone can get involved in preserving the environment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2023.