Groups alleged to be operating as Chinese police station offer co-operation with RCMP


Two Quebec community groups that are under investigation for allegedly operating as secret police stations for the Chinese government say they want to co-operate with authorities.

In a statement issued today through Montreal law firm Dufresne Wee Avocats, the groups say they want their fundamental rights to be respected and stress the importance of the presumption of innocence.

Last week, the RCMP confirmed their Integrated National Security Team had opened investigations into the two non-profit organizations that help newcomers to Canada — Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal in Chinatown and the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud located in Brossard, a suburb just south of Montreal.

The alleged police stations are described as overseas outposts that serve to "persuade" people who Chinese authorities claim are fugitives living overseas to return to China to face charges.

The groups' statement says they oppose all forms of intimidation and harassment, and it warns against generalizations that risk stigmatizing the Chinese community.

On Friday, China accused Canada of smearing its reputation over the allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

