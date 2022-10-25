iHeartRadio
Grumblings in Abitibi-Temiscaminque over lack of representation in Legault's cabinet


image.jpg

Officials in Abititi-Témiscamingue, Que. are mobilizing in an effort to correct the region's lack of representation in Premier Francois Legault's cabinet.

Last week, Legault formed a cabinet of 30 Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) members, which did not include any of the three elected CAQ members from Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

In addition, he gave a member from the Outaouais region, Mathieu Lacombe, responsibility for Abitibi-Témiscamingue in the cabinet.

Sébastien D'Astous is the president of Abitibi-Témiscamingue's Conférence des préfets (CPAT), which represents the chief magistrates of the region. He wants to meet with the premier to discuss what he describes as a lack of sensitivity towards Abitibi-Témiscamingue and its development.

CPAT vice-president Jaclin Bégin adds that all the region's chambers of commerce and former members of Parliament have already intervened to ensure the region's representation.

Last week, a former Parti Québécois (PQ) minister from the region and former president of the National Assembly, François Gendron, said Legault's decision was inappropriate and disrespectful.

Gendron was elected as a PQ MNA in Abitibi-Ouest in 1976 and was re-elected ten times thereafter. He held several ministerial positions until 2018, the year he left politics.

A CPAT press release notes that the Cabinet is also lacking representation for Northern Quebec and Gaspé/The Magdalen Islands -- so-called "remote" regions. Meanwhile, there are only four representatives for the Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Outaouais and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions.

The CPAT of Abitibi-Témiscamingue includes the city of Rouyn-Noranda and the four territories of the regional county municipalities (MCRs). 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022.

