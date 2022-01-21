Gun seized, two young men arrested in Laval, Que.
Laval police (SPL) officers have arrested two young men on weapons charges after they allegedly tried to flee from police.
The SPL said in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle Thursday around 5 p.m., and that the driver gave a fake name and tried to flee. The officers arrested the two men, 21 and 22 years old, and seized a 9 mm. gun.
Police arrested the 21-year-old for possessing a firearm, breaching conditions, and obstruction.
The 22-year-old was arrested for obstruction and possessing a firearm.
Le SPL a procédé le 20 janvier à l'arrestation de deux individus et à une saisie d'arme à feu. Ces actions s'inscrivent dans un continuum d’intervention dans le cadre de l'opération Centaure. https://t.co/jWYmbG02nz pic.twitter.com/4cojX9ouDd
They are both in custody and will appear in court on Friday.
The arrests were part of Operation Centaure, the province's anti-gun trafficking and violence program.