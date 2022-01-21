iHeartRadio
Gun seized, two young men arrested in Laval, Que.

Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

Laval police (SPL) officers have arrested two young men on weapons charges after they allegedly tried to flee from police.

The SPL said in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle Thursday around 5 p.m., and that the driver gave a fake name and tried to flee. The officers arrested the two men, 21 and 22 years old, and seized a 9 mm. gun.

Police arrested the 21-year-old for possessing a firearm, breaching conditions, and obstruction.

The 22-year-old was arrested for obstruction and possessing a firearm.

They are both in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

The arrests were part of Operation Centaure, the province's anti-gun trafficking and violence program. 

