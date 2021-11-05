iHeartRadio
Gunfire at a car dealership in Montreal's west end

Montreal police is investigating after gunshots were fired near a car dealership in the city's west end.

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunshots were fired at a car dealership in the western borough of Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:15 a.m. Friday about the gunfire, near Decarie Boulevard and de la Savane Street.

"Police located multiple gun casings and found gunshot impacts on a car dealership," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

She notes there were no reported victims.

A perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

