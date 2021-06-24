Gunfire heard in Montreal North, but police again find no victims

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after it says at least one gunshot was heard in the borough of Montreal North late Wednesday evening.

Officers received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. about the gunfire, on Pie-IX Boulevard and de Charleroi Street.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a shell casing on the ground, but were unable to locate any victims or suspects.

A perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

This is the latest shooting incident in the borough in recent days.

At 7:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called after gunshots were heard at the intersection of d'Amiens Street and Armand-Lavergne Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was conscious and suffering from upper body injuries.

A second man, who also had gunshot wounds, took himself to the hospital.

At 7:15 p.m. that same night, Montreal police was called to the intersection of Prieur Street and London Avenue after shots were heard in the area.

There were no victims or suspects, but officers say they found shell casings on the ground and projectile impacts on a building.

There is no indication that these events were related.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2021.