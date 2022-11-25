iHeartRadio
Guns and cars seized, eight arrested in Laval police firearm and narcotics raids


image.jpg

Police reported Friday that drug and firearm raids in Laval and the Lower Laurentians Thursday resulted in significant seizures and the arrests of eight people.

Laval police claim to have recovered several firearms and ammunition, illegal drug tablets, various narcotics, money, cell phones and five motor vehicles. The value of Thursday's seizures totalled more than $500,000, according to the police. 

Seven men between the ages of 26 and 77, as well as a 71-year-old woman, were arrested. They were all released before returning to court to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. 

More than 150 police officers from Laval, the Surete du Quebec, and other municipal forces were deployed early Thursday morning to carry out the raids.

Several incidents involving the use of firearms have occurred over the past year in Laval. Less than two weeks ago, a shooting near Montmorency College, which resulted in a lockdown of staff and students, was linked to a street gang, according to Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer recently met with Public Security Minister François Bonnardel to ask for financial support from the Quebec government to fund local police. 

