Gunshots fired, bullets casings found in Riviere-des-Prairies; no victims located

SPVM investigate gunfire in Riviere-des-Prairies (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal police is investigating yet another instance of gunshots fired, this time in the eastern Rivière-des-Prairie neighbourhood.

At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, multiple people called 911, according to  Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

She says they reported hearing gunshots near the corner of Jacques-Rousseau Street and Gilbert-Barbier Avenue, two blocks from the river and just east of Highway 25.

Officers found a bullet impact on a parked car and bullet casings on the ground, Comtois adds.

No victims have been located.

A perimeter has been established and investigators are onsite canvassing the scene.

