iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gunshots fired in Lachine, Montreal police investigating industrial area

image.png

Montreal police are investigating after bullet holes were discovered on five trucks in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Officers responded to a 911 call placed at 7:15 a.m. Saturday reporting the holes on several trucks in an industrial parking lot near Joseph Dubreuil Street and 32nd Avenue. 

When police arrived, they found the impact areas, as well as casings on the ground. 

The bullets were shot at some time between 8 p.m. Friday evening and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The five trucks do not belong to the same company. There were no reported injuries, nor suspects. 

Officers blocked access to the area as the investigation got underway Saturday morning. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error