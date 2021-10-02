Gunshots fired in Lachine, Montreal police investigating industrial area

Montreal police are investigating after bullet holes were discovered on five trucks in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Officers responded to a 911 call placed at 7:15 a.m. Saturday reporting the holes on several trucks in an industrial parking lot near Joseph Dubreuil Street and 32nd Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the impact areas, as well as casings on the ground.

The bullets were shot at some time between 8 p.m. Friday evening and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The five trucks do not belong to the same company. There were no reported injuries, nor suspects.

Officers blocked access to the area as the investigation got underway Saturday morning.