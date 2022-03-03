iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gunshots fired in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police is investigating after gunfire was heard in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunfire was heard on 24th Avenue, near Villeray Street in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about the incident, which occurred 30 minutes prior.

"According to first information, gunshots would have been fired from a moving vehicle," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "Projectile impacts would have been located on a residence."

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit, are onsite to determine the events leading up to the gunfire.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error