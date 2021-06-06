iHeartRadio
Gunshots fired in Parc Jean Drapeau parking lot; nobody injured

image.jpg

Five people are in police custody after gunshots were fired in a Parc Jean Drapeau parking lot.

Police said they received a 911 call at 6:10 reporting a fight and shots fired.

Officers met with witnesses on the scene and stopped a vehicle nearby.

The occupants, including three women and two men, were taken for questioning to determine their possible roles in the incident.

Shell casings were found on the ground but nobody was injured.

The scene has been secured while police and crime scene technicians conduct their investigation. 

