iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gunshots fired Saturday night in two parts of east-end Montreal; no victims located

image.jpg

Multiple gunshots were heard in Montreal’s Riviere-des-Prairies borough Saturday night, and then in Hochelaga, but police say no victims or suspects have been located so far.

Shots were heard around 9:15 p.m., according to Montreal police (SPVM), who reported to the corner of Jacques-Rousseau St. and Elie Beauregard Ave moments later.

Casings were found at the scene, but with no victims or suspects in sight.

About 20 minutes later, at 9:35 in Mercier-Hochelaga, another call came in for reported gunshots.

When police arrived on that scene, they found a car damaged by bullet holes and also a home that had been shot at.

Nobody was injured in that case either, to the police's knowledge. They're still investigating both cases.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error