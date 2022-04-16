Gunshots fired Saturday night in two parts of east-end Montreal; no victims located

Multiple gunshots were heard in Montreal’s Riviere-des-Prairies borough Saturday night, and then in Hochelaga, but police say no victims or suspects have been located so far.

Shots were heard around 9:15 p.m., according to Montreal police (SPVM), who reported to the corner of Jacques-Rousseau St. and Elie Beauregard Ave moments later.

Casings were found at the scene, but with no victims or suspects in sight.

About 20 minutes later, at 9:35 in Mercier-Hochelaga, another call came in for reported gunshots.

When police arrived on that scene, they found a car damaged by bullet holes and also a home that had been shot at.

Nobody was injured in that case either, to the police's knowledge. They're still investigating both cases.