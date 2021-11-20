iHeartRadio
Gunshots reported in northern Montreal, police investigating

image.jpg

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

A 911 call was placed around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday reporting the sound of gunfire at Sackville St. and Port-Royal St. E, an intersection just west of Saint-Michel Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet mark in a residential building. They did not find any shells, however. 

A police barricade was erected in the area. 

Police say they have not identified any suspects. 

