Gunshots reported in Riviere-des-Prairies, no victims located

Multiple gunshots were heard in Montreal’s Riviere-des-Prairies borough Saturday night, but police say no victims or suspects have been located so far.

Shots were heard around 9:15 p.m., according to Montreal police (SPVM), who reported to the corner of Jacques-Rousseau St. and Elie Beauregard Ave moments later.

Casings were found at the scene, but with no victims or suspects in sight.

An investigation into the origins of the shots is underway.  

