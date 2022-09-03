iHeartRadio
Gunshots ring out in a Montreal park Friday night

Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Several shots were fired in a park in Little Italy Friday night in Montreal.

No one was hit, and there were no injuries related to the gun violence.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that several calls came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. concerning shots that were allegedly fired in Dante Park, at the intersection of Dante St. and de Gaspé Ave.

According to initial police information, several youths were in the park at the time, but they all fled before the officers arrived on the scene.

However, the police found several shell casings on the ground. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made at this time.

Investigators, assisted by the canine unit, went to the site to "search for evidence, analyze the scene, meet with witnesses and understand all the circumstances of this event," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2022.

