Gunshots ring out in Montreal, police investigating

Police investigators are looking for two suspects after gunshots were heard in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. alerting them to a situation at the intersection of de Lille Street and Gouin Boulevard.

Investigators met with witnesses in the area to piece together the events leading up to the gunfire.

"They saw two men leave by foot," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers found shell casings on Gouin Boulevard and investigators are now working to determine if they are related to the incident Tuesday night.

Montreal police says it plans to also look at surveillance cameras to gather more information.