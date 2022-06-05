iHeartRadio
Gunshots ring out in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal witnessed another weekend with gunshots ringing out in the streets; this time, they were in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

A 911 call around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday alerted police about a possibly armed person near an establishment located near Papineau and Mount Royal East avenues.

When police arrived, there were no victims or suspects in sight.

However, evidence confirmed that shots were fired.

"At the scene, police officers located shell casings on the ground as well as bullet holes in a commercial building and a vehicle," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Comtois.

"A perimeter was set up to protect the scene. Investigators were on the scene to analyze the incident. They will try to determine the exact circumstances of this event," she said.

The SPVM investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2022. 

