iHeartRadio
31°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gunshots ring out in two separate areas of Montreal


image.png

A used car dealership and a residence were targeted by gunfire late on Monday evening and early the following morning in two separate areas of Montreal.

In both cases, Montreal police (SPVM) reported no arrests and no injuries early on Tuesday. Investigators and forensic identification technicians were called in to examine the two crime scenes.

The first shots were fired at around 10:40 p.m. in the vicinity of a car dealership at the corner of Notre-Dame and Broadway, in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district. Several 911 calls were made.

When SPVM officers arrived on the scene, they found several bullet holes in the building and numerous shell casings on the ground.

Police learned that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle passing in front of the establishment, which has been the target of numerous attacks in recent months. SPVM records show that since the start of the year, four arson attacks have been set at this location and that shots were fired a few weeks ago, on Aug. 1.

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, more shots were fired, this time in the north-west of the city at a residential building on rue Olivier-Berthelet near the intersection with rue Claude-Gauvreau, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police officers on the scene saw bullet holes in the front of the building. A search for witnesses was then launched, and police will check whether any surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*