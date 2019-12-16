Guy Cormier re-elected by acclamation to lead Desjardins Group

Guy Cormier has been re-elected by acclamation to lead Desjardins Group, the cooperative announced Monday after the nomination period for its electoral process ended.

Cormier's second four-year term will begin on March 28, following the group's annual general meetings.

Cormier, 50, has worked at Desjardins for just over 26 years. He was elected president of Desjardins Group for the first time in 2016, taking over from Monique Leroux.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from HEC school in Montreal, where he also taught finance for almost eight years.

Desjardins Group been in the headlines in recent months after its 4.2 million clients became victims of data theft, carried out by one of its employees.

Cormier testified last month during a parliamentary commission at the National Assembly.

Desjardins Group describes itself as the leading financial cooperative in Canada and the fifth in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion.