Guy exit on Ville Marie Expressway soon to be closed for entire summer


The Guy exit off the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed starting Sat. May 13 for the entire summer. Soure: Transport Ministry

The Guy exit on the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed beginning Saturday and will last the entire summer, likely adding to motorists' frustration as road construction season heats up.

The closure takes effect May 13 on Route 136 east toward downtown Montreal, with the exit only reopening in the Fall 2023.

The transport ministry announced that the shutdown is needed to allow for work to be done on an elevated part of the structure between Atwater Avenue and the entrance to the Ville Marie Tunnel.

Since the (number 3) Guy exit is the last exit before the tunnel, vehicles transporting dangerous material or that are higher than 4.4 metres are reminded they will have to use the Atwater exit instead.

Additional information about roadway and lane closures can be found at Quebec 511.

