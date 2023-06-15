Guy Rocher Secularism Prize awarded to former Parti Quebecois Pauline Marois

Former Quebec premier Pauline Marois was honoured at a ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City.

She was presented with the Guy-Rocher Secularism Award by the minister responsible for secularism, Jean-François Roberge.

The award recognizes the contribution and commitment of a person, organization or group to secularism.

Having held several parliamentary and ministerial posts over nearly 30 years, and as the first female premier of Quebec (2012-2014), Pauline Marois supported the deconfessionalization of the Quebec school system and the advancement of equality between women and men. She has defended secularism and promoted it throughout her career," states the press release issued by the government.

Un honneur de remettre le Prix Guy-Rocher de cette année à l’ancienne première ministre Pauline Marois, qui a consacré une bonne partie de sa vie à la défense et à la promotion de la laïcité au Québec. Mentions honorables aux finalistes Andréa Richard et Benoit Pelletier. #polqc pic.twitter.com/CNvpBVXIjB

Marois was nominated alongside Benoit Pelletier, professor of constitutional law at the University of Ottawa, former MNA and minister, and author Andréa Richard, who is also a lecturer and committed campaigner for women's rights and secularism.

Marois was chosen by a four-person jury.

"The secular nature of the state is a vehicle for social cohesion and enables all Quebecers to form a nation together. The finalists of the Guy-Rocher 2023 Secularism Award have made a major contribution to promoting and defending secularism in Quebec. It is with great pride that we salute today the contribution and commitment of Pauline Marois. She is an inspiring citizen and politician who, at various levels, has contributed to the development of a modern, secular Quebec," said Roberge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2023.