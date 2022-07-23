iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Guzzo Cinemas to broadcast Pope's mass at all locations

A Guzzo cinema sign is seen on a store front in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebecers in and around Montreal who are not in Quebec City or Saint-Anne-de-Beaupre next week but still want to take in Pope Francis's mass now have an option.

Guzzo Theatres, in cooperation with the archdiocese of Montreal, will broadcast the Pope's mass at all locations.

The mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in both French and English, and communion will also be offered in the 10 theatre locations within the Dioceses of Montreal, Saint-Jean-Longueuil, and Saint-Jerome-Mont-Laurier.

"This will allow us to participate in unity with the Indigenous peoples on this journey of healing," said Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine.

Entry is free with voluntary donations to be collected under the direction of the registered charity Mgr. Arthur Deschenes Foundation.

Group and individual bookings are available starting Sunday.

Cinemas Guzzo president and CEO Vincenzo Guzzo called the visit "historic."

"We must all do our part to find a path to reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples, and we wanted to offer our contribution," he said.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*