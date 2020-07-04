Gymnastics club president and father of accused resigns after son's sexual assault charges

The father of accused sex offender Thierry Pellerin has resigned his post as president of the gymnastics club he led.

Club de gymnastique Gymnamic announced on Facebook that president and father of the accused Jacques Pellerin has resigned after his son Thierry was charged with sexual offences against two minors.

Thierry Pellerin, 22, appeared by videoconference in a Quebec court Friday and was charged with nine counts including luring a child, invitation to sexual contact, and making child pornography.

The gymnastics club posted on its Facebook page that the president resigned, and Thierry Pellerin is now prohibited from using the facilities until the legal proceedings are concluded.

“In addition, the club is in close contact with the Quebec and Canadian gymnastics federations, the city of Levis, and is at the disposal of the police authorities,” the post by acting president Bruno Marin reads. “An important fact to mention is that all major coaches at the club, including Thierry Pellerin, have had their criminal history checked as required by the City of Levis and the provincial and federal gymnastics federations.”

Pellerin, who competes internationally, was often in contact with minor-aged athletes and allegedly used social media to commit the crimes, said police in Levis, Que., just south of Quebec City.

Police said their investigation began last month when they were made aware of a potential child-luring situation. Search and arrest warrants were issued, and provincial police technological crime specialists helped the Levis police investigators analyze the suspect's electronics.

Levis police say there could be more victims, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.