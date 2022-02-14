Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan

Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.

It's the latest effort to ease public health measures that forced thousands of businesses to close at the end of December as the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 rose.

Indoor sports and recreational activities can also start again Monday, including extracurricular activities at colleges and universities, with a maximum of 25 participants per group.

The maximum capacity for outdoor events is now 5,000 people, while sports competitions and tournaments remain banned until Feb. 28.

Premier François Legault initially presented a slow reopening plan in early January before announcing last Tuesday that most public health measures would be lifted by March 14, although the vaccine passport system and mask requirement remain in place.

The accelerated reopening plan began last weekend when all limits on private indoor gatherings were lifted and restaurants were allowed to seat a maximum of 10 people at a table.





-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2022.