Habs acquire Christian Dvorak from Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) and centre Christian Dvorak (18) go after a loose puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during second period NHL hockey action, Monday, February 10, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Montreal Canadiens acquired centre Christian Dvorak, 25, from the Arizona Coyotes for a first and second-round draft pick, it was announced Saturday.

General Manager Marc Bergevin announced the trade shortly after the Canadiens declined to match the Carolina Hurricanes' US $6.1 million offer for Finnish forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, 21.

In exchange for Dvorak, the Coyotes will receive the better of the Canadiens’ two first-round picks at the 2022 draft and a second-round pick in 2024. The Habs received first and third-round picks in 2022 from the Hurricanes as compensation for Kotkaniemi.

That said, if either of Montreal's first-round picks next year are in the top 10, Arizona will get the lower of the two.

Last season, Dvorak played 56 games for Arizona, with 17 goals and 14 assists. In 302 career NHL games, he has recorded 67 goals and 79 assists. 

