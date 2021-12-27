Habs add five players to COVID-19 list as play resumes

The Montreal Canadiens added goaltender Jake Allen, as well as defencemen Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson and Chris Wideman to the NHL's COVID-19 list Monday.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also on the league's COVID-19 protocol.

They join forwards Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, who are already on the list.

As a result, goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schueneman have been called up from the Laval Rocket.

Forwards Brandon Baddock and Cam Hillis, defenceman Gianni Fairbrother and goaltender Michael McNiven have also been added to the reserve roster and will accompany the team to Florida when the Habs play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

This will be the Canadiens' first game since Dec. 16, when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shootout.

The following four games were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the NHL.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 27, 2021.