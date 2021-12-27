iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs add five players to COVID-19 list as play resumes

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry (26) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Saturday, August 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Montreal Canadiens added goaltender Jake Allen, as well as defencemen Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson and Chris Wideman to the NHL's COVID-19 list Monday.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also on the league's COVID-19 protocol.

They join forwards Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, who are already on the list.

As a result, goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schueneman have been called up from the Laval Rocket.

Forwards Brandon Baddock and Cam Hillis, defenceman Gianni Fairbrother and goaltender Michael McNiven have also been added to the reserve roster and will accompany the team to Florida when the Habs play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

This will be the Canadiens' first game since Dec. 16, when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shootout.

The following four games were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the NHL.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 27, 2021. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error