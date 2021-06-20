Habs' assistant coach Luke Richardson opens up about daughter's death in TV interview

After the Montreal Canadiens' game three victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the man filling in the head coach spot for the Habs got a lot of attention for brief, but extremely touching, tribute to his late daughter.

Luke Richardson, an assistant coach who is filling in the top spot due to Dominique Ducharme's positive COVID-19 test, grasped the pin on his lapel that he sports in honour of his daughter Daron.

The Richardson family lost Daron to suicide in 2010 when she was 14-years-old.

The coach recently sat down with TV host Julie Snyder to talk about the impossibly difficult experience.

“It was the biggest loss anybody can have. That pain will always be there for us,” Richardson told Snyder.

Watch the full interview below.

A post shared by Julie Snyder (@juliesnyderofficielle)