Habs beat Oilers 4-0 in highly anticipated post-break game

The Montreal Canadiens shut out the Oilers Tuesday night for a 4-0 victory in the first game back after an eight day break.

Jasperi "KK" Kotkaniemi scored the first goal just minutes into the first period. The second came from fellow Finn Left Winger Artturi Lehkonen before Edmonton was able to land a shot on goal with 17 minutes still on the clock.

Alternate Captain Brendan Gallagher capped off the first period sneaking around Oilers Goalie Mikko Koskinen to head into second period with a 3-0 lead.

With just two minutes on the clock in the second, Left Winger Tomas Tatar snuck the puck past Koskinen on a one timer, securing a 4-0 lead that the Habs would hold to the end.

Goalie Carey Price stopped 16 shots for the shutout, his first of the season and 49th of his career.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stops Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia both went on the NHL's COVID list and as a result the Canadiens had four games postponed -- three with Edmonton and another versus Ottawa.

With its schedule having been revised, Montreal faces playing its remaining 24 games in 42 days. Kotkaniemi was removed from the COVID list Monday and scored Tuesday but Armia remains there.

Captain Connor McDavid had a goal disallowed for Edmonton (22-14-1), which was coming off a 3-2 overtime road win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped but still leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).

Veteran forward Michael Frolik made his season debut for Montreal. The 33-year-old winger signed a one-year contract as a free agent during the off-season and had been on the team's taxi squad.

- With files from the Canadian Press