Habs beat Senators 2-1, securing 5th win in a row

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) tries to find the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Andrew Hammond (37) and defenceman Alexander Romanov (27) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Things are looking up for the Montreal Canadiens, who secured a 2-1 win over the Ottawa senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in the nation’s capital Saturday.

It was the team’s fifth win in a row — promising news for Habs fans everywhere.

Andrew “The Hamburglar” Hammond made his first appearance in Ottawa since 2017, butthis time around he was in the Canadien’s net. The goalie made 26 saves.

Andrew Hammond est le suivant au micro.

Andrew Hammond is up next at the mic.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/jxthenW15y

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2022

The Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. 

ET DE CINQ!

FIVE IN A ROW!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WYJkqs6oPu

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2022
