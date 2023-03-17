iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs captain Suzuki fined for cross-checking Panthers forward Lundell


Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki, bottom, collides with Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki US$2,500 for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell.

The infraction occurred late in the third period of Florida's 9-5 win over Montreal on Thursday at Sunrise, Fla.

Suzuki was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Montreal (27-36-6) continues its road swing through Florida with a game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*