Habs captain Weber, forward Byron cleared to return against Detroit
Montreal defenceman Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron are cleared to return to the lineup for the Canadiens' game tonight at Detroit.
Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Weber and Byron would be available after today's morning skate.
Weber, Montreal's captain, missed Montreal's last six games with a left ankle injury.
He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks of action, but was a surprise participant in practice on Monday.
Byron has been out since Nov. 15 with a knee injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020
Latest Audio
-
The next Extinction Rebellion protest is coming up tonight
Louis Ramirez of Extinction Rebellion
-
HWY 15 ACCIDENT: the story about what happened to this car
HWY 15 ACCIDENT: the story about what happened to this car
-
RICHARD CROUSE: Call of the Wild, Standing Up Falling Down, Ordinary Love
RICHARD CROUSE: Call of the Wild, Standing Up Falling Down, Ordinary Love