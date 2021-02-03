Habs celebrate Shea Weber's 1000th NHL game by beating Canucks 5-3

Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each scored twice, and the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber's 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Toffoli continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry's empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli's second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season.

Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0).

Jake Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.