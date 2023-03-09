iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs: Christian Dvorak to miss Rangers game, Anthony Richard recalled


Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noel Acciari (52) and defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) defend against Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak (28) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Forward Christian Dvorak will miss Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens announced.

According to the team, Dvorak has a lower-body injury.

To replace him, the Habs have recalled forward Anthony Richard from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Richard leads the Rocket with 24 goals and 55 points in 49 games.

The 26-year-old native of Trois-Rivières also had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Habs earlier this season.

The Habs also announced that defenceman Jordan Harris will miss Thursday night with a lower-body injury.

His case will be re-evaluated daily, according to the team's management.

The Canadiens have lost their last four games -- most recently in a shootout Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre -- and haven't won since a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 28.

The Canadiens have lost each of their last four games by one goal.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*