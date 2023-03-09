Habs: Christian Dvorak to miss Rangers game, Anthony Richard recalled

Forward Christian Dvorak will miss Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens announced.

According to the team, Dvorak has a lower-body injury.

To replace him, the Habs have recalled forward Anthony Richard from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Richard leads the Rocket with 24 goals and 55 points in 49 games.

The 26-year-old native of Trois-Rivières also had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Habs earlier this season.

The Habs also announced that defenceman Jordan Harris will miss Thursday night with a lower-body injury.

His case will be re-evaluated daily, according to the team's management.

The Canadiens have lost their last four games -- most recently in a shootout Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre -- and haven't won since a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 28.

The Canadiens have lost each of their last four games by one goal.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2023