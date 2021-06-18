iHeartRadio
Habs coach Dominique Ducharme in isolation after irregularities in COVD-19 test

Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home to be isolated due to irregularities with his COVID-19 test. 

Ducharme was scheduled to speak to the press Friday, but the coaches news conference was cancelled.

Habs senior vice-presdient of communications Paul Wilson took the podium to announce the news.

"He has been sent home to be placed in isolation. More tests will be done today. We will keep you informed before the start of the game tonight', he said.

Ducharme will be retested, and has received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Habs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday to tie the best-of-seven semi-final series 1-1.

Game 3 is Friday at 8 p.m.

