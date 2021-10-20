Habs coach Ducharme shuffles lineup trying to create spark

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme shuffled his lineup at practice on Wednesday after a four-game losing streak to start the season.

The Christian Dvorak, Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson line was the only one to survive the shuffle. Nick Suzuki was now flanked by Mike Hoffman and Brendan Gallagher, while Mathieu Perreault found himself in the middle with Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield.

Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans, Cedric Paquette, Adam Brooks and Joel Armia all got reps in the fourth line.

The Habs have scored just three goals in their first four games. This is their worst start to a season since 1995-96, when they lost their first five games.

Defensively, Alexander Romanov was on the left side of David Savard, while Ben Chiarot and Chris Wideman also formed a pair. Jeff Petry, Brett Kulak and Sami Niku rotated in the other pair.

The Habs will host Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 20, 2021.